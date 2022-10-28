'Very Poor From ICC': Netizens React As Australia Vs England Game Delayed Due To Rain

The 26th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between arch-rivals Australia and England has been delayed due to a wet outfield. According to news coming in from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), umpires will have another inspection at 8:15 p.m. Australian time to determine whether the match can be played or not. In case the highly-anticipated match is abandoned, both Australia and England will be awarded a point each.

Netizens are unhappy with how the T20 World Cup is being held in Australia, where the weather has been non-cooperative for the majority of the matches played so far. Earlier, the Group 2 match between South Africa and Zimbabwe was interrupted because of heavy rain.

The game had to be shortened to 9 overs per side, but it was eventually called off after the first few overs of the second innings when it began to rain again. South Africa paid a high price for it as they were in a winning position when rain caused the game to be called off.

Earlier today, the match between Afghanistan and Ireland was called off without a single ball bowled. The match was abandoned due to rain. On Wednesday, the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand was also called off due to rain at the same Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Netizens slam ICC

Here's how social media users are responding to the continuous weather issues in Australia that have disrupted a number of games at the T20 World Cup 2022. Former England captain Michael Vaughan is one of those who has slammed the tournament's organisers for not making arrangements to tackle the weather issues in Australia. "Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ??? #JustSaying #ICCT20WorldCup2022," Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ??? #JustSaying #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022

Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunder storms they cover all the ground & get play back on quickly … Why hasn’t the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days ????? #JustAsking #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022

Sack ICC @ICC for hosting the world cup during monsoon season in Australia. Don't they have any other time to plan the world cup in summer or winter? #T20WorldCup #rains #NZvsAFG #SAvsZIM — M S SRIKAR (@M_S_Srikar) October 26, 2022

So stop organising a lottery of tournament. We want to see the best team win. Last T20 world cup decided on a coin toss. This tournament a lottery due to rain. Have reserve days and venues that are not in rainy season. — John GOODCHILD (@JohnGOODCHILD11) October 28, 2022

ICC is worst organizer

Same story like last ODI World Cup. No backup plan. 30% of the matches already washed away. Better to just toss and win — vipin sharma (@vipinsharmaML) October 28, 2022

The idea of playing consecutive matches at the same ground reflects how seriously @ICC @CricketAus have taken this tournament. And what is the use of all the technologies when you cannot consider an upcoming weather phenomenon and arrange matches accordingly. Shame. — Aashish Srivastava (@Aashish_13) October 28, 2022

Worse world cup arrangement , please do not abandon these matches postpone this to a new venue .Like perth or Adelaide where there is no rain .What is the use of world cup then currently many matches has been abandoned. — amit raj (@amitbmas90) October 28, 2022

This is really very poor from ICC

Where does all the money go? Why have a global tournament when all the important matches get washed away due to rain? Coulda picked any other stadium, Australia has 10 or more world class stadiums — Dark Knight (@Godslayer829) October 28, 2022

As far as the ongoing T20 World Cup is concerned, all the teams in the competition have played two or more games as of Friday, October 28. While New Zealand are at the top of the points table in Group 1, India are leading the pack in Group 2. Pakistan and Netherlands are the only two sides that have not won a single point so far. Both teams are in Group 2 with India, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

Image: Twitter/ICC