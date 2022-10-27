Virat Kohli Hits Jaw-dropping Six Over Covers, Gives Another Meme-worthy Reaction; WATCH

After an outstanding knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in Team India's opening game of the T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli showcased his class yet again against the Netherlands on Thursday. The 33-year-old smacked an unbeaten 62 off 44 deliveries, an inning that included three fours and two sixes. His innings also included an outstanding six over covers, following which Kohli gave an unmissable reaction.

Virat Kohli smacks sensational six against Netherlands

As seen in the video below, former Team India captain Virat Kohli smashed a full-pitched delivery for a jaw-dropping six over covers, a shot that left him impressed as well. The shot came in the third ball of the 17th over, bowled by Fred Klaassen. Kohli's brilliant knock helped increase the Men in Blue's total to 179 runs for the loss of two wickets after 20 overs.

Rohit, Kohli & Suryakumar score fifties to help India sets target of 180

Suryakumar Yadav once again provided the final flourish with a breathtaking 51 not out off only 25 balls as he overshadowed senior teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India's 179 for 2 against the Netherlands in a T20 World Cup match on Thursday. The Indian batting save all but one fired in unison as skipper Rohit (53 off 39 balls) became the pacesetter while the team's No. 1 batter Kohli played the role of an anchor to perfection with a top-score of 62 not out off 44 balls.

Kohli conjured two vital partnerships -- 73 for the second wicket with Rohit and 95 for the unbroken third wicket with Surya. Meanwhile, KL Rahul's (9 off 12 balls) second successive failure stuck out like a sore thumb. But Rahul can consider himself a touch unlucky as right-arm seamer Paul van Meekeren's delivery angled into his pads seemed like missing the leg stump but he was advised against taking the review by the skipper.

As for the Netherlands' bowlers, Van Meekeren was the pick amongst them as he not only had a decent economy of 8.00 in his four overs, but he also picked up the vital wicket of Team India's opening batsman KL Rahul. Fred Klaassen was also extremely impressive with the ball as he ended with figures of 1/33.

(Inputs from PTI)