Virat Kohli Wishes Happy Diwali, Netizens Say 'thanks For Bringing Diwali One Day Earlier'

Virat Kohli took to their official Twitter handle on Monday and put forward his wishes on the festive occasion of Diwali. Earlier on Sunday, Kohli hit a blistering 82 off 53 against Pakistan in their opening Group 2 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. India won the match by four wickets with Kohli’s magnificent effort, which is being seen as his best T20I knocks off all time.

Virat Kohli extends his wishes on Diwali

Meanwhile, wishing his followers on Diwali Kohli said, “A very Happy Diwali to you all. May the festival of lights bring you peace, joy and prosperity”. Kohli's Player of the Match-worthy knock took India through to victory and gave the nation another reason to celebrate the festival of lights. Kohli also put a post on his Instagram handle saying, “Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers”.

A very Happy Diwali to you all. May the festival of lights bring you peace, joy and prosperity. ✨🪔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 24, 2022

Reactions to Virat Kohli's tweet

The celebrations of Diwali were boosted on Sunday evening as India claimed victory against their arch-rivals. The 90,000+ crowd at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) joined the celebrations with chants of ‘Chak de India’. The players were seen hugging Kohli one by one during their wild celebration.

Anushka Sharma hails Kohli for bringing joy to people's lives

Meanwhile, Kohli’s wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma put out an Instagram post on Sunday evening. While she praised Kohli for his beautiful knock, she also hailed him for bringing joy into people’s lives on the occasion of Diwali. “You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!,” Anushka wrote on Instagram.

“You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin,” she added.