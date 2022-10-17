Virat Kohli's Stunning Run-out & Splendid One-handed Catch Stuns Australia In Warm-up Game

India on Monday locked horns against defending champions Australia in their first warm-up match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. During the game, former India skipper Virat Kohli effected a stunning run-out and also took a splendid one-handed catch to help India win the practice match. Kohli failed to put runs on the board in the first innings but he made up for it while fielding in the second innings.

Virat Kohli's brilliant fielding effort in IND vs AUS match

Kohli ran out Australian batter Tim David in the 19th over when the home side needed 15 runs to win off 10 balls. Kohli then took an amazing catch near the boundary line to send Pat Cummins back to the pavilion. Kohli completed a spectacular grab by leaping into the air and fully extending his right hand. Here's the video of Kohli taking the brilliant catch in the last over to put Australia under pressure.

T20 World Cup warm-up match: Australia vs India

As far as the ongoing warm-up match is concerned, Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first at The Gabba in Brisbane. Batting first, India posted a total of 186/7 on the board courtesy of some brilliant batting from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. While Rahul smashed 57 off 33 balls, Yadav made a perfect half-century, including six boundaries and one maximum.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed by Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc for scores of 15 and 19 runs, respectively. Hardik Pandya was removed for 2 off 5 balls by Richardson. Dinesh Karthik contributed with 20 off 14 balls, while Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin scored 6 runs each. Richardson was the pick of the bowlers from the Australian side as he registered a four-wicket haul in his quota of four overs. Starc, Agar, and Glenn Maxwell picked one wicket each.

In the second innings, Australia were looking good to chase down the target before a collapse occurred that saw them get bowled out for 180 runs. Mohammed Shami picked four wickets in the final over of the innings, including Ashton Agar's run out. Aaron Finch scored 76 off 54 balls but his effort with the bat went in vain as Australia lost the match by 6 runs. Apart from the top-four batters, the rest of the Australian batting lineup were dismissed for a single-digit score.

Image: Twitter