Watch: Irish Players Celebrate With Fans In Stands After Knocking West Indies Out Of WC

Ireland on Friday beat West Indies in their final game of Round 1 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 to qualify for the Super 12 stage. Ireland registered the historic win after defeating two-time champions West Indies by a convincing margin of 9 wickets. This is the first time Ireland have qualified for the main event of a T20 World Cup after making it to the group stage of the 2010 edition in England.

After the match on Friday, Irish players were seen celebrating their victory with fans in the stands at the Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart. In the video, Ireland cricketers were spotted hugging each other after the memorable win and then going to the stands to thank their supporters, who had come all the way to Australia for the marquee ICC event. The video was shared on the official Instagram handle of the ICC, who captioned the post saying, "The celebrations after a memorable moment."

West Indies vs Ireland

As far as the match is concerned, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat first at Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart. West Indies scored 146/5 in 20 overs with Brandon King smashing a magnificent 62 off 48 balls. Johnson Charles also contributed to the total as he scored 24 off 18 balls. Gareth Delany picked a three-wicket haul for Ireland, while Simi Singh and Barry McCarthy scalped one wicket each.

Ireland then chased down the target with ease, scoring 150/1 in just 17.3 overs. Paul Stirling played a crucial knock with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 66 runs, including six boundaries and two sixes. Captain Andy Balbirnie hit 37 off 23 balls before being dismissed by Akeal Hosein, who was the only wicket-taker for West Indies. Lorcan Tucker contributed with an unbeaten 45 off 35 balls. Delany was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling performance.

Ireland will join Group 1 in the Super 12 stage which also has Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka in the mix. Earlier on Thursday, Sri Lanka made it to the Super 12 stage after topping Group A in the first round of the competition. Netherlands and Zimbabwe are the other two teams who have qualified for the Super 12s.

Image: Instagram/ICC

