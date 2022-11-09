Watch: Kohli's Fireworks To Suryakumar Blitz, Team India's Road To T20 WC 2022 Semi-finals

Team India entered the T20 World Cup as one of the favourites to lift the trophy down under. The Men in Blue have so far lived up to the tag by playing some amazing cricket and pulling off some of the most memorable triumphs. After cruising through the Super 12 stage, Team India is set to face England in the semi-final on November 10. Ahead of the clash between the two heavyweights, we take a look at India's journey in T20 World Cup so far.

4 wins, 1 loss: Team India's road to glory

Team India began their T20 World Cup campaign with a thrilling win over Pakistan in Melbourne, courtesy of a fine knock from Virat Kohli. The India vs Pakistan match witnessed the former India skipper smashing a brilliant 82 runs from just 53 deliveries guiding India to 4 wicket win. In the second match against Netherlands Suryakumar Yadav sizzled with the bat bringing up his half-century off the final ball of the innings. The Mumbai batsman finished up with an unbeaten knock of 51 runs off 25-balls, as India ended their innings at a score of 179/2 in their 20 overs before the bowlers took the team to a comfortable victory.

Confident Team India were grounded by South Africa in the third match as the batting lineup failed to adjust to the Perth wicket. Suryakumar Yadav played aggressive cricket scoring 68 off just 40 balls to take the team to a respectable total. Aiden Markram and David Miller walked South Africa through a tricky run chase in Perth after Arshdeep Singh's early strikes put India back into the game.

In a do-or-die T20 WC 2022 clash against Bangladesh, KL Rahul returned to help India edge out Bangladesh. KL Rahul set the tone by smashing the first half-century of the tournament in 31 balls. India looked in trouble with Bangladesh making a strong but KL Rahul dismissed Litton Das with a direct hit to turn the match in India's favour. In the end, the bowlers chipped in with wickets and took the team through the finish line.

The Suryakumar Yadav show continued in the final match of the Super 12 stage with the Mumbai batsman playing a breathtaking knock of unbeaten 61 runs from 25 deliveries to guide India to a massive total of 186/5. Indian bowlers ran through the Zimbabwe batting lineup as men in blue entered the semi-final with a crushing win.