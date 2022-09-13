The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee on Monday announced a strong 15-member team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were included in the team after their recovery from respective injuries, while Mohammad Shami was named as a standby player for the tournament.

The T20 World Cup squad for the upcoming edition looks pretty different compared to last year's team. We take a look at the players from the T20 World Cup 2021 team who failed to make the cut for this year's edition.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Comparing the T20 World Cup 2021 squad with the 2022 team

The selection committee decided to ring in six changes to the current T20 World Cup bringing in the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja failed to make the cut after being part of the India squad in the last edition of the T20 World Cup.

Ravindra Jadeja was believed to be an unquestionable pick in Team India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup until a knee injury blew up his chances of taking the flight to Australia. Axar Patel was selected as a like-for-like replacement, despite him not being a first-choice starter. Ishan Kishan, who was part of the 2021 team, was excluded after failing to get enough chances and inconsistent performances. Dinesh Karthik not only brings experience to the table but also provides the side with an extra wicket-keeping option along with the quality of finishing matches during final overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal did not find a place in the 2021 T20 World cup team which was no less than a surprise. However, the leg spinner has been roped in for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the expense of Rahul Chahar, who failed to impress in last year's edition. Varun Chakravarthy failed to make an impact in the 2021 edition and that is why selectors decided to go with an extra all-around option in the form of Deepak Hooda.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami was impressive in the last edition but failed to find a place in Team India for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Arshdeep Singh managed to keep hold of his place despite an average Asia Cup outing. Harshal Patel, on the other hand, has been roped in to replace Shardul Thakur who was part of India's World Cup squad last year.

Team India's T20 World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.