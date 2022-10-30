Why Did Bangladesh Have To Rebowl Last Ball Vs Zimbabwe Despite Being Declared Winner?

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe locked horns against each other in yet another last-ball thriller at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Bangladesh eventually emerged victorious as they won the game by 3 runs. While they were initially declared the winner by 4 runs, an incident off the last ball of the final innings left players and fans confused when umpires asked the delivery to be bowled again.

Mosaddek Hossain bowled the final delivery with Zimbabwe needing 4 runs to force a draw. Blessing Muzarabani was on strike when Nurul Hasan completed a stumping to secure the game in Bangladesh's favour. When TV umpire Chris Gaffaney called on to check the stumping, he found that Hasan had collected the ball prior to it passing the stumps, which is against the MCC's Rule 27.3.1.

From the time the ball enters play until a ball bowled by the bowler strikes a bat, the batter, or passes the wicket at the striker's end, or the batter attempts a run, the law mandates that the wicketkeeper shall remain behind the stumps at the striker's end. Gaffaney determined that Hasan had taken the ball before it passed the wicket, which resulted in a no-ball being rightly declared by on-field umpire Marais Erasmus.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

Bangladesh chose to bat first after winning the toss at Brisbane Cricket Ground. Najmul Shanto, who opened the batting for Bangladesh, hammered 71 off 55 balls with a strike rate of 129.09 to help his side achieve a total of 150/7 in 20 overs. Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh, added 23 off 20 balls to the total. Afif Hossain scored 29 off 19 balls.

Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams each took one wicket for Zimbabwe, while Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani each picked up two wickets.

Sean Williams led his team in scoring in the second innings with 64 off 42 balls. In the 19th over, Shakib Al Hasan ran him out to hand Zimbabwe a huge blow. Regis Chakabva and Ryan Burl both contributed, scoring an undefeated 27 and 15 runs, respectively. Mosaddek Hossain managed to defend 16 runs in the final over despite bowling a no-ball on the final delivery of the innings, preventing Burl from winning the match for Zimbabwe.

Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman both took two wickets, and Taskin Ahmed picked up a three-wicket haul. Taskin's bowling figure of 3/19 earned him the title of player of the match.

Image: T20 World Cup

