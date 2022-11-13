Why Will India Remain Top-ranked Team Despite Semifinal Exit Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final?

The disappointing performance by Team India in the semi-finals of the T20 World cup has raised a lot of questions. The Men in Blue were handed a crushing 10-wicket loss by England ending their chances of repeating the 2007 heroics. Despite making a semi-final exit from the T20 WC 2022, Team India has something to cheer about.

Where does India stand in the T20I rankings after the T20 World Cup semi-final exit?

Team India's exit from the T20 World Cup semi-final will not have any bearing on their ICC rankings. The Men in Blue will continue to remain in the top spot. India is currently on 268 ranking points, which is four more than England, who are on 264 points and placed second on the points table. If England ends up winning the title they will reach 265 points which will still see them ending three points short of India. If the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match gets washed out then there will be no change in the T20I ranking points and all of India, Pakistan and England will see their ranking points remain the same.

Will rain play spoilsport to ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup final?

The England vs Pakistan summit clash is set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 10th. However, there are fears about the final not taking place due to the rain factor in Melbourne. Coming to the weather the temperature is expected to be at a high of 24 degrees Celsius. However, a thunderstorm is predicted on matchday. As per weather.com, there are 68-85% chances of rain with temperatures between 14-24 degrees Celcius. At the same time, the wind is expected to be North/North-West at 10-30 km/hr and humidity between 76-87%.

While a minimum of 10 overs will be required to bowl if rain interrupts the match If the match does not take place on Sunday then the International Cricket Council has allocated a reserve day for the T20 WC 2022 knock-out games, which will be used if 10 overs per side are not completed. The weather forecast on Monday continues to not improve with 64% chances of rainfall with late showers. if the rain still plays a spoilsport on the reserve day on November 14, Buttler and Babar Azam will share the trophy as per the rules set by the ICC.