Why Ireland's Win Over England At T20 WC Has Indian Fans Dreaming Of 2011 World Cup Repeat

The Ireland Cricket Team on Wednesday handed a shocking defeat to England at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Ireland won the rain-curtailed match by 5 runs (D/L method) to move to the fourth position in the Group 1 points table. It is a historic day for Ireland as they had never defeated a full-member side in a T20 World Cup game before. The win reminded many of Ireland's famous win over England in the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Indian fans on social media are now dreaming of the 2011 World Cup repeat following Ireland's win over England at the ongoing T20 World Cup. So, why are netizens connecting Ireland's win over England to India's good performance at the marquee ICC event? It is because Ireland defeated England in the 2011 World Cup and India went on to win the tournament that year. India defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the competition to win their second 50-over World Cup in history.

2011:

Oreo launched

Ireland 🇮🇪 beat England 🇬🇧

India won the World Cup



2022:

Oreo relaunched

Ireland 🇮🇪 beats England 🇬🇧



VIP Vivek style la, "Appo? Purila?"#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/aLuMiNRNnU — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) October 26, 2022

Ireland vs England

As far as the match is concerned, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Batting first, Ireland got off to a good start, scoring 157 runs in 20 overs courtesy of a brilliant knock from skipper Andy Balbirnie, who smashed 62 off 47 balls. Lorcan Tucker also contributed with 34 off 27 balls before getting run out by Adil Rashid. Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone picked three wickets each, while Sam Curran scalped two wickets to his name. Ben Stokes also picked a wicket.

In the second innings, England suffered a major setback inside the powerplay as they lost three wickets in their chase of 158 runs. Dawid Malan and Harry Brook then forged a crucial partnership before both departed in the 11th and 14th overs, respectively. Moeen Ali then scored a quickfire 24 off 12 balls before rain stopped the play again. England were five runs short of their D/L target of 111 runs when rain played a spoilsport. As a result, Ireland were declared the winner of the game.

Image: Twitter/IrelandCricket/PTI