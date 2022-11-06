Why Is Australia Out Of T20 WC Despite Finishing With Same Points As England, New Zealand?

Australia's dreams of defending their T20 World Cup in front of their home fans ended after being knocked out of the tournament by England. The England vs Sri Lanka match ended with Jos Buttler's team winning the match by four wickets on Saturday and advancing to the semi-final of the tournament. Here's the reason why Australia was unable to advance past the Super 12 stage of the T20 WC 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022: Why Australia failed to qualify for semis?

Australia has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 based on the net run rate (NRR). After rain played spoilsport during the Australia vs England clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground earlier in the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup 2022, Australia's semi-final qualification hopes rested on Sri Lanka's victory over England.

Following completion of all matches in Group 1, New Zealand, England and Australia finished at 7 points each. However, the NRR of Aaron Finch-led Australia was lesser than that of England and New Zealand. New Zealand clinched the top spot in Group 1 with 7 points at an NRR of +2.113. England finished second with 7 points but had a net run rate of +0.473. Australia, despite finishing 7 points had an NRR of -0.173.

T20 WC 2022: England vs Sri Lanka match highlights

Batting first, Sri Lanka managed to score 141/8 in 20 overs thanks to a brilliant 67-run knock from opener Pathum Nissanka. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Kusal Mendis were the other major contributors with the bat scoring 22 and 18 runs, respectively. For England, Mark Wood was impressive with the ball yet again. The right-arm pacer was the pick of the bowler with three wickets to his name.

Chasing 142 runs for victory, England started strongly with the opening pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales finding the boundary ropes at ease. Following the departure of Jos Buttler, Alex Hales and Ben Stokes played brilliant knocks for their side as they scored 47 and an unbeaten 42 runs, respectively as England was able to chase down the target in 19.4 overs. England skipper Buttler finished his innings with 28 off 23 balls at the top of the order. For Sri Lanka Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dhananjaya de Silva picked two wickets each.