Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has put to rest rumours of all-rounder Hardik Pandya getting rest for their upcoming T20 World Cup fixture against the Netherlands. Mhambrey, while speaking to reporters at the pre-match press conference, said Hardik is fit to play and the management is not going to rest anyone for their game against the Netherlands. Mhambrey went on to add that Hardik wants to play all the matches for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Will Hardik be rested against the Netherlands?

Mhambrey said the management is not looking to rest anyone and especially Hardik because the all-rounder brings a lot of balance to the side. Mhambrey added that Hardik's attitude on the field is also important as he proved it in the last match against Pakistan, where he played a crucial innings with the bat and also contributed with the ball.

"Hardik wants to play all the games. That is important. And we are not looking at whom to rest, there is no such thought about any particular player. Hardik is a very important player for us. He adds a lot of balance: he is both bowling and batting. Other than that, his attitude on the field is important. Like you saw in the last match, he played a crucial innings," Mhambrey said.

"Yes, Virat [Kohli] finished it off, but to recognise the fact that the pressure will shift to the opposition if the game goes deep, you need experience. So much of Virat's performance credit should be given to Hardik as well. Rest is not even a discussion. Every match is important," he added.

Hardik vs Pakistan

Hardik was instrumental with the ball for India as he picked three wickets in quick succession to break Pakistan's momentum. In the second innings, Hardik forged a crucial 113-run partnership with Virat Kohli when India appeared to be down and out with just 31 runs on the board at the loss of four wickets. Hardik scored 40 off 37 balls before being dismissed in the final over by Mohammad Nawaz.

Thanks to Hardik's contributions with the bat and the ball, India won the high-octane match against their arch-rivals Pakistan by 4 wickets. Virat Kohli was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock of 82 off 53 balls.

Image: AP

