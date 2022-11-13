Will T20 World Cup 2022 Final Be Played In Melbourne's Indoor Venue Amid Washout Threat?

The big day is finally here when England and Pakistan will face each other to become the two-time T20 World Cup winners. England reached the final after crushing India by 10 wickets, while Pakistan defeated New Zealand to make it through to the last two. However, the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground is under major threat with the rain likely to affect the match on November 13 and reserve day (November 14) as well.

Why can't Docklands stadium host Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final?

While the rain threat looms large over the MCG, the other alternative option in Melbourne is an indoor cricket stadium called Docklands Stadium. The stadium plays host to Big Bash League side Melbourne Renegades. Despite the threat of rains washing out the Pakistan vs England T20 WC 2022 final at MCG, the match cannot be moved to the indoor stadium due to logistics issues.

According to Herald Sun, the Docklands stadium is a multi-sport facility that is used for hosting Australian Rules Football, the venue is not yet ready to host a cricket game and no drop-in pitch is there. Apart from the logistics issue, the seating capacity of the stadium is also quite less compared to MCG. While the MCG is set to host 90,000 people for the T20 World Cup finals the capacity of the Docklands Stadium is close to 50,000.

ICC sets new rules for the T20 World Cup finals at MCG

The T20 World Cup 2022 technical committee has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day. An additional two hours have been added to the original provision of two hours in case more time is required to complete the match and get a result.

The ICC, in its statement, said, "Every effort will be made for the match to be completed on Sunday, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match be completed on the Monday. If the match is to be completed on the Monday then the match will resume at the point where the last ball was played."

The play needs to have 10 overs per side to constitute a match in the knockout stage. But if a 10-over-per-side contest does not take place, then Pakistan and England will be declared joint winners. The statement further said, "A super over will be played should scores be tied at the end of the match and if the weather interferes and the Super Over cannot be completed, then Pakistan and England will be declared joint winners."