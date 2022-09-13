Arshdeep Singh was the subject of trolls during the Asia Cup 2022, after he dropped a potentially game-changing catch of Pakistan's Asif Ali, who put finishing touches to hand the Men in Blue an excruciating loss in the Asia Cup 2022. However, it was all fun and jubilation at Arshdeep’s household after left-arm pacer was picked in T20 World Cup squad while his parents thanked the Almighty for their son's selection.

'We hope he wins the trophy': Arshdeep's parents

Arshdeep Singh had a good IPL 2022 campaign after which he was called in to join the national team. The young pacer did not disappoint making a decent start to his international career.

Speaking of Arshdeep Singh's career, the 23-year-old has to date played 11 T20I matches scalping 14 wickets in total. In a video released by Star Sports, his gleeful father was heard saying, “It is a very proud moment for us. It is a very big opportunity to get selected for the T20 World Cup squad."

"Previously he has won in the U-19 stages and now with the help of the almighty, we hope he performs well, brings us joy, and wins the trophy," exclaimed Arshdeep's mother.

India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

The BCCI selection committee on Monday did not throw any surprises while naming Team India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia scheduled to begin on October 16. Rohit Sharma will have KL Rahul as his deputy, while Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Hooda were included in the squad. Coming to wicket-keepers, both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant managed to keep their place in the team. The all-rounder department will feature Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, while the spin department will be handled by Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Coming to pacers, the Indian selection committee named four senior pacers in the squad besides the young Arshdeep Singh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar retained his place, thanks to his excellent show in the recent Asia Cup tournament. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were named in the side, after recovering from their respective injuries. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was back in the T20 scheme of things after being picked for the series against Australia and South Africa. The pacer along with Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar has been named stand-bys for the T20 World Cup.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.