With Jasprit Bumrah Out Of T20 World Cup, Here Are The Top-3 Contenders To Replace Him

Team India's T20 World Cup preparations suffered a huge setback after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament. The BCCI released a statement which said that the decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. The Men in Blue now find themselves without their death over specialist. Bumrah had previously missed the Asia Cup because of a stress reaction in his back.

However, after recovery from the injury, he was picked for the T20I home series against Australia and South Africa. He played the second and third T20Is against Australia on September 23 and 25, in which he could only pick up one wicket and also conceded 50 runs in the final match. The pacer missed the first match against South Africa on September 28 before being ruled out due to injury. The last time India played in Australia with the main players out due to injury, they won the Border Gavaskar trophy. However, the T20 World Cup will be a different ball game altogether. Ahead of the big ticket event, we take a look at pacers who can board the flight to Australia.

T20 World Cup: Players who can replace Jasprit Bumrah in the Team India squad

Deepak Chahar

The pacer has made his return from injury and is currently playing in the T20I series against South Africa. Chahar is currently on the standby list for the T20 World Cup. The 30-year-old's main strength is to swing the ball both ways and also provide crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay.

Mohammad Shami

The Bengal pacer last played a T20I match for India during the T20 World Cup in UAE. When the squad for the upcoming edition was announced there were a lot of questions raised over the non-inclusion of Mohammed Shami. The pacer is currently on the standby list, however, with Australian pitches offering bounce, Shami can be a lethal option.

Mohammad Siraj

The pacer stands an outside chance of making it to the World Cup team. Siraj was recalled for the South Africa series due to Bumrah's injury. Though he was not named on the standby list, Siraj can still sneak into the team if he performs exceptionally well in the final T20I match against South Africa.