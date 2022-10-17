World Cup T20: Sachin Tendulkar Names Ideal Replacement For Jasprit Bumrah; 'An Out And Out Genuine Fast Bowler'

Jasprit Bumrah's absence is a "big loss" for India, but Mohammed Shami can more than fill the void with his speed and skill sets, in the ICC T20 World Cup, feels Sachin Tendulkar.

Bumrah, who is out for an indefinite period of time due to a stress fracture on his back, was replaced in the main squad by Shami, who hasn't played a single T20I match since the last edition of World Cup in the UAE.

However, the crafty 32-year-old from Amroha dispelled all doubts about his fitness with a splendid three-wicket burst in the 20th over, ensuring India's six-run win over Australia in a warm-up game in Birsbane on Monday.

"Bumrah not being there is a big loss and we obviously needed a strike bowler. An out and out genuine fast bowler, who could attack batters and get wickets. Shami has proven that and he seems a good replacement," Tendulkar told PTI in an exclusive interview.

The maestro seemed very impressed with young left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who has shown a lot of heart in his short international career so far.

"Arshdeep has shown a lot of promise and he looks a balanced guy. And whatever I have seen of him, he looks a committed fellow because you can see a player, you can make out looking at his mindset," the legendary batter said.

For Tendulkar, committing to a specific plan is as important as devising one.

"What I really like is that if Arshdeep has a plan, he commits to it and that is really, really important in this format as batters are going out and playing those extra shots and some innovative ones. So if you have a plan, commit to it."

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)