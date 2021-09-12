18-year-old Emma Raducanu On Winning 1st Grand Slam, Says 'It's An Absolute Dream'

Britain’s tennis player Emma Raducanu’s joy knew no bounds after she won the US Open by beating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday, September 11 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 18-year-old female prodigy also entered the record books as she became the first British woman to win the championship in as long as 53 years.

The youngster also became the first-ever tennis player - male or female - to win a Grand Slam title after entering as a qualifier. The Toronto-born also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade to win any Grand Slam championship in the last 44 years.

Raducanu toiled hard for an hour and 51 minutes before taking down the 19-year-old Fernandez. After her glory run, Raducanu stated that at the age of 18, she doesn’t wish to clutter her mind with future happenings and rather wishes to embrace gleefully what life has to offer.

I don't feel absolutely any pressure: Emma Raducanu

"It's an absolute dream. You just have visions of yourself going up to the box, hugging everyone, I mean, celebrating. That's something that you always think of, you always work for, I have no idea what I'm doing tomorrow. I'm just really trying to embrace the moment, really take it all in. I definitely think it's time to just switch off from any future thoughts or any plans. I've got absolutely no clue. Right now, no care in the world, I'm just loving life," Raducanu said during the post-match press conference.

Raducanu also became the youngest women’s player to win a Grand Slam major since a 17-year-old Maria Sharapova attained the feat back in 2004 at Wimbledon. For Raducanu, it’s all about playing with a free mind and not letting pressure dictate terms. "I don't feel absolutely any pressure. I'm still only 18 years old. I'm just having a free swing as anything that comes my way. That's how I faced every match here in the States," Raducanu added.

The US Open happened to be Raducanu’s second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam. In the tournament, she beat the likes of Maria Sakkari, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Belinda Bencic, who won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Image: AP