18 Years, 6 Major Titles & More: A Look At Sania Mirza’s Illustrious Grand Slam Career

Sania Mirza bid goodbye to her Grand Slam career on Friday, after finishing as runner-up in the Australian Open 2023, a mixed double event. Partnered by Rohan Boppana, they suffered a 6-7 (7), 2-6 loss at the hands of Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the mixed doubles final at the Rod Laver Arena. After suffering the loss, the 36-year-old revealed her heartfelt feelings about her final Grand Slam appearance.

Sania played her first-ever Grand Slam match during the Australian Open 2005 against Cindy Watson, at the age of just 18 years old. She returned with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory on her Grand Slam debut and kicked off, what turned out to be one of the most celebrated women’s tennis careers. Here’s a look at the records and milestones, Sania Mirza achieved in her Grand Slam career.

Winning six Grand Slam titles

Sania Mirza won a total of six Grand Slam doubles titles in her career. As a singles player, her best result came in 2005 at the US Open, where she reached the fourth round. Here’s a look at the Grand Slam titles won by Sania.

Women’s Doubles

2015 – Wimbledon (with Martina Hingis)

2015 – US Open (with Martina Hingis)

2016 – Australian Open (with Martina Hingis)

Mixed Doubles

2009 – Australian Open (with Mahesh Bhupathi)

2012 – Roland Garros (with Mahesh Bhupathi)

2014 – US Open (with Bruno Soares)

Becoming the World No. 1

Sania Mirza claimed the world no. 1 spot in the women’s doubles for the first time in April 13, 2005. She remained at the top spot for a total of 91 weeks and is among the few players to remain no. 1 for so long. Her best rank in the singles event was no. 27 in August 2007.

Winning over USD 7 million dollars in prize money

Courtesy of the 43 doubles titles and one singles title win so far in her career, Sania has won a total of USD 7.24 million as prize money.

Sania Mirza’s win-loss record in Grand Slam events

Playing in Grand Slam tournaments as a singles player, Sania had a win-loss record of 21-26. It is pertinent to mention that prior to Mirza, no woman from India had reached the third round in a singles Grand Slam main draw. While her overall win/loss record in singles stands at 271-161, Sania has a 531-242 record in the doubles events.