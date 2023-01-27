18 Years, 6 Major Titles & More: A Look At Sania Mirza’s Illustrious Grand Slam Career

Quick links:
Image: AP
Sania Mirza bid goodbye to her Grand Slam career on Friday, after finishing as runner-up in the Australian Open 2023, a mixed double event. Partnered by Rohan Boppana, they suffered a 6-7 (7), 2-6 loss at the hands of Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the mixed doubles final at the Rod Laver Arena. After suffering the loss, the 36-year-old revealed her heartfelt feelings about her final Grand Slam appearance.
Sania played her first-ever Grand Slam match during the Australian Open 2005 against Cindy Watson, at the age of just 18 years old. She returned with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory on her Grand Slam debut and kicked off, what turned out to be one of the most celebrated women’s tennis careers. Here’s a look at the records and milestones, Sania Mirza achieved in her Grand Slam career.
Sania Mirza won a total of six Grand Slam doubles titles in her career. As a singles player, her best result came in 2005 at the US Open, where she reached the fourth round. Here’s a look at the Grand Slam titles won by Sania.
Women’s Doubles
Mixed Doubles
Sania Mirza claimed the world no. 1 spot in the women’s doubles for the first time in April 13, 2005. She remained at the top spot for a total of 91 weeks and is among the few players to remain no. 1 for so long. Her best rank in the singles event was no. 27 in August 2007.
Courtesy of the 43 doubles titles and one singles title win so far in her career, Sania has won a total of USD 7.24 million as prize money.
Playing in Grand Slam tournaments as a singles player, Sania had a win-loss record of 21-26. It is pertinent to mention that prior to Mirza, no woman from India had reached the third round in a singles Grand Slam main draw. While her overall win/loss record in singles stands at 271-161, Sania has a 531-242 record in the doubles events.