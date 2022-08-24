'2 Against 1 Isn't Fair:' Angelique Kerber To Miss US Open 2022 After Announcing Pregnancy

Former women's singles world number one Angelique Kerber took to her official social media accounts on August 24 and put up an intellectual post, where she revealed that she would be missing this year's US Open. The German star announced that she is pregnant by intelligently writing that two against one would not be fair at the Grand Slam. As a result of her pregnancy, she believes that she would not be on the tour for a while.

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open 2022

Taking to her official Twitter account on Wednesday, Angelique Kerber put up a thread of posts to reveal why she would not be competing at the US Open this year. Her post read, "I really wanted to play the US Open but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition. For the next months, I will take a break from travelling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason! I will miss all of you."

I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition 👼🫶🏻🍼❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y6rRYOIUDR — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) August 24, 2022

She then went on to praise the US Open and the special place this Grand Slam event holds in her heart by adding, "New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way! From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world…The US Open has a special place in my heart and I wish I could have said goodbye to all of you on court before not being around on tour for a while."

Kerber concluded her post by writing, "Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to. To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time. Thanks for your continued support - it means everything to me."

Angelique Kerber's career achievements

While Angelique Kerber currently only has a ranking of only 52 in the world, she has been one of the most successful women's tennis players on the tour. The 34-year-old has won a total of 14 titles, including three Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open in 2016, and Wimbledon in 2018). And that is not it, as she also won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.