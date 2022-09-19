Having already announced his retirement from tennis last week on Thursday, Roger Federer reached London to take part in the Laver Cup, the final ATP tournament of his illustrious career. Federer in his retirement statement had said, "The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour,". The Laver Cup tennis event will take place between September 23 and 25.

Will Roger Federer take part in the upcoming Laver Cup?

The ATP on Monday posted the image of Roger Federer arriving in London for the Laver Cup but there are doubts over his participation in his final event. While speaking to Blick Sports, Roger Federer's longtime coach Severin Luthi said, "It's not definitive yet but he trained hard last week and is training again this week. His aim is to play something - whether it's singles or doubles we'll have to see, but his aim is still to play at the Laver Cup - definitely. We have three hours in the morning and in the afternoon, another 2 hours of training. I want to do my job well there."

Roger Federer shares his thoughts about announcing his retirement

Roger Federer retires from tennis as one of the most successful male tennis players. The former World No. 1 has won a record eight men's singles Wimbledon championships in addition to six Australian Open, five US Open, and one French Open titles. Following the retirement announcement, Federer posted yet another tweet revealing his feelings while announcing retirement around his family. Federer in his tweet wrote, "It was beautiful to release the news surrounded by my Mum and Dad and Mirka. Who would have thought that the journey would last this long. Just incredible!"

Roger Federer's retirement speech saw the 41-year-old calling his decision a bittersweet experience. He wrote "This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible,"

He added, "When my love of tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I began to dream. My dreams led me to work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day. So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true. Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave."