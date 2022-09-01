2022 US Open: Fan Attempts To Catch Tennis Ball From Rafael Nadal, Fails Miserably; Watch

Rafael Nadal suffered a scare against Australias Rinky Hijikatain in the opening match of the 2022 US Open, however, the Spaniard quickly recovered to win the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. The former World No 1 was competing at the event for the first time since 2019. The Rafael Nadal vs Rinkie Hijikata match will also be remembered for a very hilarious incident during final set.

2022 US Open: Fan produces hilarious moment during Rafael Nadal vs Rinkie Hijikata match

Going by the video the hilarious incident appears to have happened during the last set of the Rafael Nadal vs Rinkie Hijikata match. The fan attempted to catch a ball coming his way from the court but he missed it, the reaction which came after missing out,on the opportunity made the crowd, and the commentators, laugh. US open social media handle captioned the image 'You hate to see it'.

After winning the US Open in 2019, Rafael Nadal was making his return to Flushing Meadows after a gap of two years. The Australian Open champion has earlier missed the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 scare. He did not play the 2021 edition due to foot injury which ended his season early. The Spaniard is looking to win his fourth crown at Flushing Medows in absence of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal plays down special treatment suggestion

Rafael Nadal hit out at tennis legend John McEnroe for his comments over the former world no 1 of getting preferential treatment. McEnroe made the comment during Nadal's first-round win over Hijakata. According to Yahoo report John McEnroe earlier this year had told Insider that Nadal gets away with more because he is such a great player. He had said "Rafa has got his ritual that takes 30 seconds every time he plays a point," the American tennis legend said. "If you're that great you can get away with it."

Responding to McEnroe's comment, Nadal called the accusation a "joke."The spaniard said, "I am following the rules. If I am having more than 25 seconds I receive a warning every single time. If not, check the clock. Players are allowed 25 seconds between points and two minutes between sets, all timed by a shot clock. I don't think I'm receiving different treatment at all," added Nadal. "I don't understand why John can say that on the TV, but I am going to have a chat with him later."