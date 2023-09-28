28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship To Be Held In New Delhi From October 2 To 1

The 28th edition of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship will be conducted at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi from October 2 to 14.

India’s largest domestic tennis tournament — organized by DCM Shriram Ltd., a leading business conglomerate, under the aegis of All India Tennis Association and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, will witness the participation of exciting talents from various parts of the country fighting for the coveted crowns.

The prestigious Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship is also the only single full-group national championship covering categories that include: Men and women along with U-18, U-16 and U-14 events for boys and girls.

“We are thrilled to announce the 28th edition of Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship. DCM Shriram Ltd is committed to contributing to the growth of Indian tennis and providing opportunities for the country’s talents through this tournament. Over the years, through this tournament, we have witnessed many players creating a successful career. The last edition saw over 1000 participants which shows the growing stature of the tournament. I wish the players the best of luck and hope they will take full advantage of this opportunity to showcase their talent,” said Ajay S Shriram, Chairman & Sr Managing Director, of DCM Shriram Ltd.

The opening week of the tournament will feature Men, Women, U-18 boys, and U-18 girls Singles and doubles categories as the qualifying rounds are scheduled to take place on September 30 and October 1 while the main draw will be played from October 2 to 7.

Since entering tennis in 1992 by organizing the Open Tennis Championship of Delhi state, DCM Shriram Ltd. has been contributing to the growth of Indian tennis and providing encouragement to budding tennis players with an opportunity to exhibit their skills in the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship. The tournament has seen the participation of some of India’s top tennis stars in the past editions including Rohan Bopanna, Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Sania Mirza, and Rutuja Bhosale among many others.

Besides the prestigious titles, the winners will also be awarded handsome prize money with a total prize pool of over INR 21.5 lakh and kit allowance in the junior categories up for grabs.