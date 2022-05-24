'5 Players Spoke': Lesia Tsurenko Laments Lack Of Support For Ukraine At French Open 2022

While the worldwide coverage of Russia's 'unprovoked' invasion of Ukraine may be decreasing, the war seems to be increasing in intensity, with the former's troops having escalated their attacks on east and southern Ukrainian cities. Amid this raging crisis, Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko believes that the players, the ATP, and the WTA should demonstrate more care for the people of her country.

Tsurenko also explained the pain she experiences when she has to face Russians in tournaments following their country's invasion. Her comments came followed her 6-2, 6-0 defeat to top seed, Iga Swiatek, in the first round of the French Open 2022 tournament.

Lesia Tsurenko asks players to show more care towards Ukrainians

According to AP, Lesia Tsurenko said, "For me, personally, it's tough to be here. Just because I don't get many words said about the support of my country. And it's just tough to be with people who look like they don't understand. It's just tough. ... I'm Ukrainian, and there's a war in my country, and it's tough. I think five players spoke to me. Maybe four or five. Maybe a few more coaches. ... But what can I do?"

The 32-year-old went on to add, "It's not very easy to be here. I don't feel that I care too much. So I'm trying to find this balance between, 'Just go on court and don't care' vs. 'Try to care.' In some cases, it helps. Like, I don't really put pressure on myself. I just go and play. But in some ways, I just feel like, 'OK, whatever.' I win or lose, whatever. It doesn't matter really."

While several sports have showcased support for Ukrainians and taken action against Russians, only one tennis tournament has decided to take a stance. For example, when it comes to football, UEFA not only decided to relocate the Champions League final from Russia to France but also banned Russian clubs and the national team from competing in tournaments sanctioned by them until further notice.

However, when it comes to tennis, only the All England Club has decided to prohibit Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing at Wimbledon. With that in mind, Tsurenko added, "I don't know if I can ask players to care more, but I would like to see that from the players, from the WTA, from ATP. I would like top players just to support more and to show more understanding of what is really going on."

When it comes to the players, several of them, including the likes of Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek, have avoided taking sides. For example, Nadal simply said, "I don't have a clear opinion. ... I understand both sides." Meanwhile, Swiatek gave a detailed response by stating,