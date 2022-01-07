After Novak Djokovic, Australia Cancels Another Tennis Player's Visa Ahead Of Aus Open

The Australian Border Force has cancelled the visa of another tennis player ahead of the Australian Open 2022, two days detaining World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic. As per a report by ABC, a female tennis player from the Czech Republic, named Renata Voracova has had her visa cancelled, after she already played in a warm-up tournament in Melbourne. She was then taken to the Park Hotel in Carlton, the same place where Djokovic is being kept waiting for his deportation.

Renata Voracova asked to leave Australia

ABC’s report further stated that a government source familiar with the ongoing case confirmed the 38-year-old tennis player was informed by border officials that she must leave the country soon. She is believed to have entered Australia in December with a COVID-19 vaccination exemption as she had recently recovered after contracting the deadly virus. However, it is still unclear if Voracova intends to challenge the decision.

Exemption from compulsory COVID-19 vaccination

Australian Open organizers had earlier announced in November 2021, that all participating players in the Australian Open 2022 will require to be completely vaccinated from the virus. Djokovic’s participation was doubtful as everyone speculated if he will be allowed to travel to Australia. However, on 3 January, Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said confirmed unvaccinated players will play in the tournament, given that they have gone through a rigorous medical exemption application process first.

Novak Djokovic's visa was cancelled after he arrived in Melbourne

Djokovic uploaded a picture of him on his social media handles departing for Australia on 4 January, which received a huge outcry from the Australian public and media. They felt Djokovic is being given preferential treatment, as the matter quickly turned into a political matter. He landed in Melbourne on Wednesday, thinking his all the required documentation including the COVID-19 vaccine exemption permission, however, his visa was cancelled by the Border Force upon his arrival. The 20-time Grand Slam champion appealed the order to leave and is currently being held at the Melbourne immigration detention hotel. Meanwhile, the Australian Open 2022 is scheduled to begin on 17 January at Melbourne Park.

