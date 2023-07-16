Alcaraz vs Djokovic Head-to-Head: How have the Wimbledon 2023 finalists fared in the past?

The tennis world is all set to witness the ultimate showdown for the Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles title on Sunday, July 16. Alongside the prestigious title, both tennis superstars will also be battling it out for the World No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings. While Alcaraz is closing in on his first-ever Wimbledon title, Djokovic is chasing a calendar-year Grand Slam.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have lost just 2 sets in 6 wins at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic reached the finals after beating Jannik Sinner by 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (7)

Carlos Alcaraz entered the finals with a stellar 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: How have they fared against each other so far?

The Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles final will only be the third encounter against each other for Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Interestingly, both tennis superstars head into the marquee clash with a 1-1 record. However, it will be the first encounter for both men on the grass court.

Djokovic and Alcaraz first clashed during the Madrid Open 2022 semi-final, where the Spaniard clinched victory by 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5). Djokovic bounced back to pick a victory by 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 against Alcaraz during the Roland Garros 2023 semi-final. The 36-year-old then went on to defeat Casper Ruud in the French Open 2023 final to become the first man on the planet to win 23 Grand Slam titles.

Wimbledon and World No. 1 title on the line during Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz

While Alcaraz became the World No. 1 for the first time by defeating Ruud at the US Open 2022 final, he will now look to retain his title by beating a much-worthy opponent in the form of Djokovic. The Serb has won 27 matches while losing only four during the 2023 season. He has won three titles, including two majors at Melbourne and Paris.

On the other hand, Alcaraz is 40-4 in 2023 and has won five titles so far this year. Djokovic is eyeing a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, alongside an eighth overall Wimbledon title, which will tie him with Roger Federer as the player to win the championships for the maximum time. Djokovic might also go on to become the first man on the planet to win 24 Grand Slam championships.