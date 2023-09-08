Alcaraz Vs Medvedev Live Streaming: How To Watch US Open Semifinals In India, US & UK?

In the upcoming US Open semifinals, defending champion and top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will face former winner Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz, the current World No. 1, earned his spot in the semifinals with a convincing 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over the 12th-seeded German and former finalist, Alexander Zverev. On the opposing side, the third-seeded Daniil Medvedev secured his place in the final four by defeating his fellow Russian, Andrey Rublev, in straight sets.

3 things you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz recently won the Wimbledon after defeating Novak Djokovic

Alcaraz entered the US Open 2023 as defending champion

Daniil Medvedev won the US Open final in 2021

Where will the US Open 2023 Carlos Alcaraz's men's singles semi-final be held?

The US Open 2023 men’s singles semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev is slated to be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

When will the US Open 2023 Carlos Alcaraz's men's singles semi-final be held?

The US Open 2023 men’s singles semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 9.

What time will the US Open 2023 Carlos Alcaraz's men's singles semi-final start?

The US Open 2023 men’s singles semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev is slated to begin at 04:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of the US Open 2023 in India?

Viewers in India can enjoy the live broadcast of the US Open 2023 matches on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the US Open 2023 in India?

The US Open 2023 matches will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

How to watch the US Open 2023 in the UK?

Tennis enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can exclusively watch the US Open 2023 through Sky Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Sky GO app. (The match will begin at 12:00 AM UK time)

How to watch the US Open 2023 in the USA?

Tennis enthusiasts in the United States can watch the US Open 2023 through various channels of ESPN. The live streaming will be available on Hulu and Fubo. (The match will begin at 07:00 PM UK time)

