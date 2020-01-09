ATP Cup: De Minaur Delighted After Beating Britain, Says 'one Of The Best Days Of My Life'

Australian youngster Alex De Minaur was delighted after the team's win over Great Britain in the ATP Cup. The win ensured that the host nation qualified for the seminals of the tournament.

Australia march on

After the match, he said that it was one of the best days of his life. "After I got called up for the doubles, I had already forgotten about the singles. With the doubles win, it's one of the best days of my life. Not gonna lie, I'm going to do anything for the team. I mean, I knew that if I was going to step out on the doubles court, then I was going to make sure that I was going to be fired up, ready to go, and full of energy."

De Minaur was full of praise for senior player Nick Kyrgios. He said, "It's just amazing to see what Nick just brings day after day. He's come back from an epic win against Stefanos, and today he just played clinical in the singles and doubles. I had a match that didn't go my way, but still, I couldn't have had a more supportive person after the match and even on the doubles court. So it was great to be on the same side of the court as Nick, and hopefully, there is plenty of more times.”

Australia survived a scare but prevailed over Great Britain 2-1 to reach the semifinals of the ATP Cup in Sydney, Australia on Thursday. The hosts took the lead as expected after Nick Kyrgios trounced Cameron Norrie in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 - the Aussie mixing some brilliant touch and power play against the inexperienced Brit.

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt made two big changes for the doubles match, replacing two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion John Peers and five-time ATP Tour doubles titlist Chris Guccione, who won all three of their Group F matches, with De Minaur and Kyrgios.

(Image credit: AP)

