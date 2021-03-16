Alexander Zverev Brings Up Roger Federer To Express Disappointment Over THIS Tennis Issue

While several fans and players were overjoyed to see Roger Federer back on the court in Doha, there was one man who was unhappy. At a Mexican Open press conference, Alexander Zverev revealed his disappointment after Federer returned to the tour after a year since suffering a knee injury. Prior to his return, Federer's last competitive match was against Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2020.

Alexander Zverev calls ATP ranking system 'a mess' and cites Roger Federer ranking

Alexander Zverev expressed his disappointment over the reworked ATP ranking system by calling the system 'a mess' and used Roger Federer ranking as an example. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ATP used a frozen ranking system, wherein all players' rankings were derived on the basis of how they played in 2019. As a result, Roger Federer is ranked world number six despite playing only twice since the Australian Open 2020.

At a Mexican Open press conference, Zverev highlighted his displeasure at being ranked below Roger Federer despite appearing in multiple finals himself. Zverev said, "I am Roger’s Federer’s biggest fan. But he hasn’t played in a year and is above me in the rankings. I played a Grand Slam final, a Masters final. Right now, the system is a mess."

After calling the ATP rankings system a disaster, Zverev ironically then shrugged off its importance. "The ranking doesn’t really matter to me and with the system we have now, I mean, I should be top 4, top 5 in the world in the normal system, but the system we have now is a bit absurd," said Zverev. As things stand, Zverev is ranked world number seven in the ATP rankings, a place below Roger Federer.

Daniil Medvedev breaks Big Four's stranglehold in tennis for first time since July 2005

Meanwhile, Australian Open 2021 finalist Daniil Medvedev broke the Big Four's stranglehold in tennis by holding the top two ranked positions for the first time since July 2005. It took a player outside the 'Big Four' 15 years or 793 weeks or 5712 days to be ranked in the top two of ATP rankings. The 'Big Four' includes Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Medvedev was quick to acknowledge the utter dominance of the 'Big Four' in men's tennis after he was declared world number two. "It is incredible to realise that it took 15 years for anyone else than the big four to be in this spot. At the US Open in 2019 I said, when they made the video of Rafa winning moments, it's incredible and also shows how this next generation is only at the beginning. I have such big respect for those guys winning all these Slams; I have now played two finals and can see, feel, and realise how tough it is to win Grand Slams," said Medvedev.