Alexander Zverev Handed 8-week Ban By ATP Over Racquet-smashing Tirade On Chair Umpire

Olympic Champion and World No.3 Alexander Zverev suffered a huge blow after he was handed an 8-week suspension by the ATP for smashing his racket against the umpire’s chair at last month’s ATP 500 Mexican Open. The German tennis star was expelled from the tournament for his actions.

Alexander Zverev had already received punishment for his actions at the Mexican Open in Acapulco after being fined a total of $40,000 for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct in Acapulco. He also forfeited full prize money of $31,570 (singles and doubles), as well as all ATP Rankings points from the event.

As per the information available on the ATP website, the fine and suspension of Alexander Zverev are withheld on the condition, that over a probation period ending 22 February 2023 (one year from the incident), the player does not incur a further Code Violation that results in a fine for:

Unsportsmanlike Conduct based upon an act, such as disrespectful or aggressive behaviour directed towards an official, opponent, spectator, or other person during or upon conclusion of a match

Verbal or Physical Abuse of an official, opponent, spectator, or any other person while on-court or on-site

If the conditions are met, the penalties will be formally dismissed following the completion of the probation period. If the conditions are not met, the penalties will be invoked after any appeal process is exhausted.

As per ATP Rules, players' major offenses are determined solely by ATP’s Senior Vice President of Rules & Competition, and independently of ATP Management and Board. Zverev has until Friday 11 March to appeal against the outcome of the investigation.

The 24-year-old Zverev, partnering with Brazil’s Marcelo Melo, lost to the duo of Lloyd Glasspool (England) and Harri Heliovaara (Finland) 6-2, 4-6 (10-6). After the game, Zverev, who won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year, lost his cool and vented out his frustration at the umpire.

While the players were busy shaking hands after the game, the German tennis player went to the umpire and hit his chair repeatedly. Zverev didn’t stop there and hurled expletives at the umpire while sitting at the courtside.