Alexander Zverev Looks Upto Roger Federer And LeBron James For Their Charitable Attitude

World No.7 Alexander Zverev compared himself to fellow tennis ace Roger Federer after his win in the Australian Open quarter-final. Although Zverev stated that he is not as rich as Federer to be more charitable, but had all the intentions of keeping to his promise of donating all his prize money had he won the Australian Open. Zverev lost to NextGen rival and Austrian 5th seed Dominic Thiem in the semi-final on Friday, ending his dreams of making it to his first-ever Grand Slam final.

Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem: A rare NextGen semi-final

Last week, the German star said that he would be donating $10,000 USD (£7,600) for every match he wins in Australian Open 2020. With his semi-final exit against Thiem, that amount came up to $50000 USD. Alexander Zverev has won a total of $20,263,413 US (£15,452,270) in terms of the tournament prize funds in his career.

Backhand Blitz



Thiem seizes the moment to break and erases a Zverev chance to claim the 3-1 edge in the third set.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/vfrr9Rtib8 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 31, 2020

Talking to the press about the Australian Bushfires, Alexander Zverev stated that his parents grew up in the Soviet Union and his father had to give away all the money he earned abroad. Zverev stated that his parents taught him that money is something that should cause a positive change in the world rather than keeping it in a bank account and doing nothing with it. Zverev added that he had won $4 million AUS (£2 million), it is still a huge sum for him to donate as he is not like a LeBron James or Roger Federer. The World No.7 hoped that his donation could help Australian people rebuild their houses after the devastating bushfires across the country.

Oh, the twists and turns....@ThiemDomi fends off two break points and narrowly navigates his way to the second set 6-4 in a symmetrical 40 minutes. #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/mLWsDV1JCx — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 31, 2020

