Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Alexander Zverev Looks Upto Roger Federer And LeBron James For Their Charitable Attitude

Tennis News

Alexander Zverev has confirmed that he will be donating all the prize money if he wins the Australian Open final. Read to know more about Zverev's comments.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alexander Zverev

World No.7 Alexander Zverev compared himself to fellow tennis ace Roger Federer after his win in the Australian Open quarter-final. Although Zverev stated that he is not as rich as Federer to be more charitable, but had all the intentions of keeping to his promise of donating all his prize money had he won the Australian Open. Zverev lost to NextGen rival and Austrian 5th seed Dominic Thiem in the semi-final on Friday, ending his dreams of making it to his first-ever Grand Slam final.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Asks Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev To Stay Patient For Grand Slam Glory

Also Read | Dominic Thiem And Alexander Zverev's Photo With Luis Suarez Breaks The Internet

Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem: A rare NextGen semi-final

Last week, the German star said that he would be donating $10,000 USD (£7,600) for every match he wins in Australian Open 2020. With his semi-final exit against Thiem, that amount came up to $50000 USD. Alexander Zverev has won a total of $20,263,413 US (£15,452,270) in terms of the tournament prize funds in his career.

Also Read | Australian Open: Alexander Zverev Vs Dominic Thiem Semi-final Live Streaming Details

Also Read | Australian Open: Alexander Zverev Surprisingly Reaches First-ever Grand Slam Semi-final

Talking to the press about the Australian Bushfires, Alexander Zverev stated that his parents grew up in the Soviet Union and his father had to give away all the money he earned abroad. Zverev stated that his parents taught him that money is something that should cause a positive change in the world rather than keeping it in a bank account and doing nothing with it. Zverev added that he had won $4 million AUS (£2 million), it is still a huge sum for him to donate as he is not like a LeBron James or Roger Federer. The World No.7 hoped that his donation could help Australian people rebuild their houses after the devastating bushfires across the country.

Also Read |  Australian Open: Alexander Zverev Has Promised To Donate $10K For Every Match He Wins

Also Read | Roger Federer Vs Alexander Zverev Match In Mexico Shatters Tennis Attendance Records

Also Read | Roger Federer Reveals Favourite Kobe Bryant Memories In Honour Of The NBA Legend

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRMALA RECITES KASHMIRI POEM
CENTRE EXTENDS OLIVE BRANCH
FM'S JAITLEY TRIBUTE
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN WITH BAHI-KHATA
US TRAVEL ADVISORY
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA