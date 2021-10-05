Alexander Zverev Opens Up On ATP's Decision To Investigate Domestic Abuse Allegations

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) on Monday issued a statement regarding launching an investigation against Alexander Zverev for the domestic allegation alleged by his former girlfriend Olya Sharypova. According to the statement following the completion of an Independent Safeguarding Report, it has opened a separate investigation into Alexander Zverev domestic violence allegations. Earlier Olya Sharypova had alleged that she suffered domestic abuse at the hands of the former US Open finalist.

Earlier Olga Sharypova, made the accusations last year and provided a new, detailed account via a Slate.com article. Alexander Zverev in his defence had issued a statement about the matter and said “I’ve always said that the allegations and everything that has been said are untrue. The court confirmed that. So there’s nothing else to say from my side because, as I said, the court confirmed that it’s untrue.”

Alexander Zverev domestic violence case

As per the report by Eurosport, the investigation will focus on an incident in Shanghai, where Olya Sharypova alleged that Alexander Zverev pushed her up against the wall of a hard-tiled bathroom and grabbed her by the throat. She stated that the incident was part of a continued pattern of abuse that had also happened prior to the US Open in 2019 and at the Laver Cup. Zverev denies the allegations. According to the ATP, it will open an investigation in relation to the Shanghai incident. The decision comes after a separate Independent Safeguarding Report sanctioned by the governing body

An Independent Safeguarding Report, commissioned by the ATP earlier in the season, has been completed. It represents a key element of the ATP’s overall safeguarding review to ensure all adults and minors involved in professional tennis are safe and protected from abuse. — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 4, 2021

The statement read “An internal investigation into allegations concerning Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019 is currently underway. The ATP fully condemns any form of violence or abuse and will investigate such allegations related to conduct at an ATP member tournament,”.

Alexander Zverev issue a statement over domestic violence case

Following the statement released by ATP, Alexander Zverev himself issues a statement on his social media account that he has been in full support of ATP domestic violence policy. His statement further read, "I categorically and unequivocally deny any of these allegation. We have obtained a preliminary injunction against the publisher and the journalist of the false allegations which states, the accusations are defamatory and false."

"Nevertheless the publisher and the journalist are both in deliberate violation of this court order by refraining from taking down the reporting and continuing to push the allegations on social media repeatedly," it added. "My lawyers have initiated further proceedings."

Alexander Zverev ranking

Coming to Alexander Zverev ranking the German is currently no 4 in the world. The 24-year-old German has been in great form of late winning the Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics after beating Novak Djokovic in the semi-final. The German then lost to World No 1 in the semi-final of the US Open in August. Last year Zverev lost to Dominic Thiem in the US Open final.