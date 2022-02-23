Alexander Zverev Smashes Racquet Three Times On Umpire's Feet, Thrown Out Of Mexican Open

World No.3 Alexander Zverev was expelled from the Mexican Open following his “unsportsmanlike” behaviour during the doubles match on Tuesday, February 22. The 24-year-old Zverev, partnering with Brazil’s Marcelo Melo, lost to the duo of Lloyd Glasspool (England) and Harri Heliovaara (Finland) 6-2 4-6 (10-6).

After the game, Zverev, who won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year, lost his cool and vented out his frustration at the umpire. While the players were busy shaking hands after the game, the German tennis player went to the umpire and hit his chair repeatedly. Zverev didn’t stop there and hurled expletives at the umpire while sitting at the courtside.

Alexander Zverev has been THROWN OUT of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire's chair at the end of his doubles match 😮😮😮 pic.twitter.com/CWhQ1r6kwj — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 23, 2022

After the incident, the tennis player has been greeted with a lot of criticism and brickbats. Zverev’s actions didn’t go down well with the ATP by any stretch of the imagination. Subsequently, he was withdrawn from the tournament. "Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," the ATP was quoted as saying in a statement.

Defending champion expelled from the Mexican Open

Zverev was the defending champion of the tournament after he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (3) in a jaw-dropping final last year. It also happened to be his 14th ATP tour title. In the ongoing tournament, Zverev was scheduled to lock horns with his countryman Peter Gojowczyk in the next round. But with Zverev out of the competition, Gojowczyk will get a walkover in the quarter-finals.

Zverev was having a decent run in the tournament before being expelled. In the first round, he defeated USA’s Jenson Brooksby in the men’s singles match that lasted three hours and 19 minutes. The German won the game 3-6 7-6(10) 6-2. The match got over at 4:55 AM, which happens to be the latest-ever finish in a professional tennis encounter.

Zverev recently reached the fourth round of the Australian Open after beating Daniel Altmaier, John Millman, and Radu Albot. But a 3-6, 6-7 (5-7), 3-6 loss to the 14th seeded Denis Shapalov led to his ouster from the championship.

Image: Twitter/ Amazon Prime