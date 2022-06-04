Alexander Zverev's Nasty Ankle Injury Update Raises Wimbledon 2022 Participation Doubts

World number three Alexander Zverev seemed to have been playing the match of his life against 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal in the French Open 2022 semis when he suffered a horrific ankle injury that forced him to retire and leave the Philippe-Chatrier court on crutches. With the German star suffering a nasty fall on the court, concerns arise as to whether he would compete at the Wimbledon 2022 tournament, which begins at the end of June. Here is a look at what Zverev had to say himself about his injury update.

Alexander Zverev's injury update: Will German play at Wimbledon?

Alexander Zverev was in excruciating pain after he suffered a nasty fall while chasing a ball behind the baseline. Following the German's tumble, a trainer immediately came to attend to him, with Rafael Nadal also walking around the net to check on his opponent.

Soon after, the world number three was taken off the court in a wheelchair before he returned on crutches to officially retire. Zverev shared a warm embrace with Nadal before he walked off the court once again, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd. While speaking in a video uploaded by Roland Garros after the match, Zverev said about his injury, "It looks like I have a very serious injury but the medical team and the doctors are still checking on it, we will keep you updated. We will let you know as soon as we know more."

Since the German is believed to have suffered a serious injury, it is unlikely that he would compete at the Wimbledon 2022 tournament. Moreover, there is a possibility that Zverev may also skip the US Open 2022, which begins at the end of August if the injury woes are deemed to be that alarming.

Zverev then went on to add that it was an extremely difficult moment for him before congratulating Nadal for entering his 14th final at the French Open. "Very difficult moment for me today on the court. Obviously a fantastic match until what happened," added the German. "I want to congratulate Rafa obviously. It's incredible for him to be in his 14th final. Hopefully, he can go all the way and make some more history."

In addition to bidding for a 14th trophy from the French Open, Nadal can claim his 22nd Grand Slam title to add to the men's record he already holds after his triumph at the Australian Open in January. Djokovic and Roger Federer are tied at 20.

(Inputs from PTI)