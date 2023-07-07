Alize Cornet Alleges Organisers Of 'inequality' After Loss To Rebyanka In Wimbledon 2023

Wimbledon 2023 is underway, and it is every tennis player's dream to win the eldest and most prestigious trophy in the sport. The reigning champion Elena Rybakina advanced to the third round of Wimbledon, but only after enduring a gruelling second set against the experienced Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, who needed a medical break after stumbling late on Thursday.

3 things you need to know

Alize Cornet holds 6 WTA Tour singles titles

Alize Cornet's best WTA ranking was 11th

Alize Cornet is currently ranked 74

Alize Cornet says Wimbledon 2023 has been unfair to the lower-ranked player

Former world number 11 French player Alize Cornet shared her opinion that lesser-known players at Wimbledon are not given the same opportunities as the big stars. Cornet made her remarks on the All England Club's discrepancies in treatment and ticket distribution this year after her second-round loss to reigning champion Elena Rybakina.

The 33-year-old, who is now ranked 74th, lost to Rybakina 6-2 7-6(2) in her 16th outing at Wimbledon. In the women's professional era, Cornet has competed in a record-breaking 66 consecutive Grand Slam events. She brought attention to the inequities she saw at this renowned event.

What did Alzie Cornet say about the treatment at Wimbledon 2023?

Alize Cornet revealed that she receives vastly different treatment at various Grand Slam competitions. She feels important in her home event, Roland Garros at French Open, because she is familiar with the staff and has the ability to ask for particular playing times. Cornet thinks that the French Open organizers go above and beyond to encourage and secure the success of their own players.

It's a different treatment on every Slam, When I'm at home, in Roland Garros, I have priorities over the courts, I know everybody, I can ask when I want to play. I think the organisation does everything for the French player to be successful there.

Then in Wimbledon, you have a huge difference between the seeded players and the other players. This is not new. The difference of treatment and tickets.

She notices a sharp difference between how seeded players and others are treated at Wimbledon, in comparison. Cornet identified treatment disparities and ticket distribution as the main problems. She was given only two tickets for her first-round match on an outdoor court, preventing her from inviting close friends. However, she was handed 40 tickets for her match versus Rybakina on Center Court, which seems reasonable given the bigger seating capacity of 15,000 spectators.

The viability of the event depends on the involvement of all players, not only those on the main stages, therefore Cornet emphasised the need to offer greater respect and consideration to those competing on the outlying courts.

She accepted that the U.S. Open and Australian Open give players a more equitable experience, but she also understood that higher-ranked players inevitably benefit more as a result of cultural standards. Cornet came to the conclusion that advancing in the rankings is the best approach to receive preferential treatment when playing tennis.