'Always Try To Fight Till Last Shot': Novak Djokovic Explains Key To Success In Adelaide

Novak Djokovic seems to have begun his 2023 campaign in perfect fashion as he beat Sebastian Korda in the final by a scoreline of 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), and 6-4 on Sunday to win the Adelaide International tournament. With the Serbian having saved a match point to win the final, he explained in his post-match press conference how he fights until the last shot.

Novak Djokovic explains his key to success

While speaking in his post-match press conference (as quoted by ATP's official website) about the emotions that were going on in his mind during match point in the Adelaide International final, Novak Djokovic said, "Someone feels more comfortable serving and volleying when you're match point down, some feel [better] playing conservatively from the back of the court. It's really a matter of and a question of the moment, who you play against, what do you feel?"

He then went on to explain the pressure that exists in these moments by adding, "Of course, thousands of thoughts are running in your head at that moment. You feel pressure, no doubt. It's just now how you handle it, how you adapt to it, and how you bring yourself back to the present moment and try to get the most out of it."

The 21-time Grand Slam champion then went on to explain the key behind his success in such tight situations by adding, "I think it gets to the head of your opponents more, as well. That's what I want. I want them to know that regardless of the scoreline, I'm always there, I'm always fighting till the last shot, and I'm able to turn things around. Of course, going into the court with anybody knowing that they know as well what I'm capable of is of course [an] advantage."

However, Djokovic gave credit to Sebastian Korda by stating that the American was in control of most situations. "He was quite in control. I wasn't playing my best at all but found a way to win. I think in the tough days, when you're not maybe striking the ball, not feeling your best on the court, and you win the match, particularly if it's like later stages of the tournament, like the finals, it just gives you even more confidence and satisfaction for achieving that."