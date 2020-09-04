Amanda Anisimova Reveals She Felt Her Late Father’s Presence In Comeback US Open Win

Amanda Anisimova struggled in the first set of her second-round match at US Open 2020 on Thursday, September 3. However, Amanda Anisimova, 19, believes she felt her father’s presence in an empty Louis Armstrong Stadium, which she credits for sparking a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 comeback over 16-year-old American Katrina Scott in the US Open.

Amanda Anisimova’s year had not been spectacular up until this game. Anisimova is a former French Open semi-finalist but lost this year in the first round of the Australian Open. Last week, Amanda Anisimova lost in the second round of the Cincinnati Open. Katrina Scott was quite challenging as an opponent with her consistency but Anisimova clawed her way back into the contest. She ousted the 16-year-old Katrina 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 and made way to her maiden US Open third round.

Amanda Anisimova felt late father’s presence in US Open 2020 win

One year following a #USOpen withdrawal due to her father's passing, Amanda Anisimova keeps his memory with her on court.@AnisimovaAmanda pic.twitter.com/UUvGKpSErM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2020

Speaking to the media after her US Open win, Amanda Anisimova said: "I'm really happy that I was able to not have a mental breakdown like I normally would have and then lose a match." She continued by saying that she was thinking about her father the whole time and didn't want to lose without putting up a fight. Speaking to ESPN, Anisimova revealed that her father's magical presence pushed her to this glory when she was struggling. “Today I definitely could feel a lot of the energy from him, and thinking of him just made me want to play and keep going and I definitely got more energy from that, Having him in spirit just really lifted me up and helped me turn the match around.”

Ranked No. 637 in the ATP rankings, Scott locked horns with all her valour and gave a tough fight to the World No. 28, Amanda Anisimova. The match appeared to be in Scott’s favour till the moment she maintained her fine form, until 4-4 in the second set. "I didn't know much at all about her. Going into the match, I was trying not to focus too much on her game," Anisimova said in her post-game interview. "She's younger than me so I was going to be nervous. But I was just trying to block that out, go out there and play like it's any other player." Amanda Anisimova will now face Maria Sakkari of Greece in the third round of the US Open 2020.

