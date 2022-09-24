'An Important Part Of Me Is Leaving Too': Rafael Nadal Pays Exemplary Tribute To Federer

'An important part of me is leaving too' were the words of Rafael Nadal as he bid farewell to his longtime rival and friend Roger Federer after the latter's last match on the tour. After some outstanding battles against each other over the past several years, the Swiss Maestro and the King of Clay teamed together one final time to celebrate the legacy of Federer.

Nadal's emotional tribute to Federer during his presser is a clear indication that the 41-year-old's legacy goes way beyond records and is a reflection of the kind of popularity that the Swiss Maestro has gained over time around the world.

Rafael Nadal gives breathtaking tribute to Roger Federer

While speaking in his post-match press conference following Roger Federer's farewell match, Rafael Nadal said, "For me, it has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things together. When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too because of all the moments that he has been next to or in front of me. Everyone's been emotional, see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment."

This was not the first time that Nadal had kind words for Federer. As soon as the Swiss Maestro had announced his decision to retire, the Spaniard had also taken to social media to express his sadness. Taking to Twitter, he wrote,

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court. We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you."

Image: AP