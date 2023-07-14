'And We Go Again': Mahesh Bhupathi Makes Fans Go Wild As He Reunites With Leander Paes

Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes formed one of the most iconic and successful partnerships in the history of Indian tennis. Their collaboration on the doubles court was nothing short of extraordinary. Bhupathi and Paes shared remarkable chemistry and complemented each other's strengths with precision. Together, they won numerous Grand Slam titles, including the Wimbledon and French Open championships. Beyond their exceptional performances, Bhupathi and Paes were instrumental in putting Indian tennis on the global map.

They are the most successful doubles pair in Indian tennis history, with 12 Grand Slam wins

They were ranked world No. 1 in the doubles category for a total of 91 weeks

The Indian pair was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2015

Mahesh Bhupathi gets nostalgic with Leander Paes

Tennis legends Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes, who are known as the "Indian Express," posted a selfie on social media, fueling speculation about a possible reunion. Bhupathi, 49, captioned the photo, "and we go again !!! Stay tuned … #30yearslater #chennai #indianexpress." The post generated a lot of excitement among fans, who were eager to see if the two would team up again.

Their partnership inspired countless aspiring tennis players in India, sparking a tennis revolution in the country. Bhupathi and Paes' legacy as a doubles team remains an indelible part of Indian sports history, serving as a testament to their unmatched skill, camaraderie, and enduring impact on the game.

Earlier this month, the duo celebrated the 24th anniversary of their historic win at Wimbledon. They were the first Indian doubles team to win the tournament in 1999. The official Wimbledon Twitter account shared a video of the "unforgettable day." Bhupathi quote-tweeted the post with a red heart emoji.

The Indian pair have reunited several times since their retirement, including for a web series in 2021. It is unclear if they are planning to play together again, but their selfie has certainly got fans excited.

