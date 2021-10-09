Andy Murray Back In 'good Books' After Reunion With Missing Tennis Shoes And Wedding Ring

Tennis sensation Andy Murray heaved a sigh of relief as he got back his tennis shoes and the wedding ring that went missing recently. A couple of days ago, Murray had taken to his official Instagram account and revealed that his wedding ring has been stolen along with his shoes for the tournament. Murray married his wife Kim Sears in 2015 and since then has played with the wedding ring tied to one of the laces. He did the same while taking part in a practice session before the tournament opener of the Indian Wells tournament against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Lately, the two-time Olympic gold medalist had posted an image on Instagram after he was reunited with his tennis shoe as well as his wedding ring. Nonetheless, his facial expression is what stood out the most as he could not tolerate the odour of his shoe.

Along with the post, the British tennis player also posted a video where he is informing everyone that he has found his lost belongings back.

In the video, he said, "Hi everyone. Hope you are all doing well. I just want to send a quick message to say a huge thanks for all the messages and also to everyone for sharing the story about the shoes and the wedding ring."

Earlier, the double Olympic gold medalist had to appeal on his social media account for the return of his wedding ring. Murray said that he left his shoes under his car so that they would get dry but they were stolen by the next morning. It was later that he realised that he had not only lost the shoes, but he had also forgotten to remove the ring from the shoes.

"Last night after dinner in Indian Wells, I got back in the car to go back to the hotel and the car didn't smell great. Basically, I'd left my tennis shoes in there. . It's been 39 degrees so my tennis shoes are pretty damp, sweaty. So, I decided when I got back to the hotel that the shoes needed some air, I needed to dry them out a little bit. I have no balcony in my room and I didn't want to leave them in my room as it would stink the room out. So, I thought I'm going to leave the shoes underneath the car, to get some air to them and dry them out overnight," said Andy Murray while sharing his grievances with the public.

He added, “Anyway when I got back to the car in the morning, the shoes were gone. So, my tennis shoes for the tournament had been stolen, so I had to go to the local pro shop and buy different shoes, different brand, which isn't the end of the world, but obviously not ideal. But as I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me, 'Where's your wedding ring?'” The former world number one further added, “So, if anyone could share this, or have any clue where they may be, it would be very helpful, so if we can try and get them back and get to the bottom of it, it would be much appreciated."

Image: Andy Murray Instagram