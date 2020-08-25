Andy Murray Back To His Vintage Best While Defeating Alexander Zverev In Cincinnati: Watch

Former World No.1 Andy Murray was at his very best at the Cincinnati Open 2020 on Monday, beating World No.7 Alexander Zverev in a huge win. The Cincinnati Open 2020 serves as a precursor to the US Open 2020, which is scheduled to begin on August 31 at the USTA's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Andy Murray claims his biggest win after comeback, defeats Alexander Zverev in Cincinnati Open 2020

Andy Murray marked his return to competitive tennis after a nine-month lay-off by registering a plucky 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-1 win over Frances Tiafoe in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in New York. The 33-year-old faced off against Alexander Zverev in the Round of 32 of the Cincinnati Open 2020. Andy Murray had not competed since November 2019 and the clash against Zverev was just his second match against a Top-10 opponent in three years. But the Brit showed his class and registered a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win. Andy Murray's win over Alexander Zverev marked his first Top-10 victory in any ATP competition since he beat Kei Nishikori in the quarter-final of the 2017 French Open.

Andy Murray's win in the Cincinnati Open 2020 showcased the two-time Wimbledon winner's grit and determination and his ability on the tennis court. The hip replacement did not deter the former World No.1's movement, as he swiftly matched with Alexander Zverev's drop shots en route his win. Andy Murray's confidence increased as the game progressed and he dealt with Alexander Zverev’s fragile second serve, taking a huge split-step forward to meet the ball a few inches from the service line. Murray's come back win serves as a reminder of his immense skill.

Andy Murray, speaking on his win over the 2018 Nitto ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev, said that it was a big win for him and was glad that he could make most of the opportunity despite being 1-4 down in the second set. The 33-year-old had earlier said that he had no expectations in New York, as he is attempting to get back into shape and resume his tennis career, which has been marred by a series of injuries since his gold medal win in the 2016 Olympics.

Andy Murray will now face Milos Raonic in the third round, who thoroughly outplayed Dan Evans 6-3, 7-5 earlier on Monday. Murray and Raonic had famously contested in the 2016 Wimbledon final, which the Brit won 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.

(Image Courtesy: ATP Tour Twitter)