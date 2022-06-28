Andy Murray Defends Underarm Serve At Wimbledon: 'It's A Legitimate Way Of Serving'

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has insisted that he did not mean to be disrespectful when he delivered a 'mischievous' underarm serve against Australia's James Duckworth on Monday. The 35-year-old Brit went on to defend his actions by explaining the reasoning behind his shot selection.

While the underarm serve is legal, it is pertinent to note that it is a choice of shot that is not widely accepted by the tennis community at the top level. As for the match, Murray went on to win in four sets by a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Andy Murray defends 'mischievous' underarm serve at Wimbledon

While speaking to reporters after his match with James Duckworth, Andy Murray said, "He changed his return position, that's why I did it. He was struggling a little bit on the first-serve return, so he stepped probably two metres further back. As soon as I saw him step further back, I threw the underarm serve in." Murray's underarm serve even came as a surprise to the commentators, with one of them stating, 'Did not expect that. I don't think I have ever seen it from him before.'

With some members of the tennis fraternity having labelled the underarm serve as 'disrespectful,' Murray defended his actions by adding, "I personally have no issue with players using it. I never have. Certainly, more and more players have started returning from further, further behind the baseline now to give themselves the advantage to return. The underarm serve is a way of saying: 'If you're going to step back there, then I'm going to possibly throw that in'."

He went on to add that he did not consider his shot of selection as 'disrespectful' by stating, "I've never understood that. It's a legitimate way of serving. I would never use an underarm serve if someone was standing on the baseline because I think it's a stupid idea because they're going to track it down and it's easy to get. If they stand four or five metres behind the baseline, then why would you not do that to try to bring them forward if they're not comfortable returning there? Tactically it's a smart play."