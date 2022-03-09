Andy Murray Extends Support To Ukraine, To Donate Prize Money To Help Children Amid War

Former World No. 1 ranked player Andy Murray has pledged to donate all his future prize money from 2022 to help provide urgent medical supplies and childhood development kits for children affected by war in Ukraine. The British tennis star turned to his official Twitter handle to announce that he is working with UNICEF to enable access to learning for displaced Ukrainian children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools. Murray is an ambassador for UNICEF in the United Kingdom.

"Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits. I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal. Children in Ukraine need peace - now," Murray wrote in his Twitter post.

Murray's announcement came on the same day that world tennis governing bodies and organisations that run the four Grand Slams came together to donate USD700,000 for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The donation was made to help those affected by the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has cencelled this month's Moscow Open, which was scheduled to be held in Russia. The federation has also called off October's Kremlin Cup tournament in the wake of the attack.

The tennis world is not alone in sanctioning Russia for the war in Ukraine. Several sporting bodies from all over the globe have taken some form of action against Russia and its allies. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in international competitions under the flags of the respective nations. Formula One has already cancelled this year's Russian Grand Prix in response to the attack.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The assault was carried out by land, air, and water. Thousands of Russians took to the streets in the aftermath of the unprovoked attack to oppose President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a military operation in their neighbouring country. Several prominent Russian figures, like Daniil Medvedev, the World No. 1 tennis player, have spoken out against the war and appealed for peace. Despite the risk of being cut off from the rest of the world, some Russians continue to support the conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has imposed martial law in the country and has urged all men aged 18 to 60 to pick up arms against the invading Russian troops.

