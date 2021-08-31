The Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match was labelled as the blockbuster match on the opening day of the US Open 2021 and the contest lived up to its billing as both players ended up playing five-set. At the conclusion of the contest, it was Stefanos Tsitsipas who made it through to the next stage of the tournament with a 2-6 7-6 (9-7) 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over Andy Murray. However, the match witnessed its own share of controversy with Andy Murray fuming over Tsitsipas taking a long bathroom break ahead of the start of the fifth set.

US Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas loses Andy Murray's respect

Before the fifth set Tsitsipas had left the court for a toilet break at the end of the second set and then had a medical time-out to treat his foot injury before the fourth set. However, the second toilet break from the Greek upset Andy Murray who also lashed out at the supervisor. Following the defeat, the former US Open champion said that “I lost respect for him. It’s nonsense. And he knows it, as well,”

He said that his opponent had gained an unfair advantage by taking a lengthy bathroom break and medical timeout. "It's just disappointing because I feel it influenced the outcome of the match. I'm not saying I necessarily win that match for sure, but it had an influence on what was happening after those breaks."

Murray while speaking to the media further said, "The issue is that you cannot stop the way that that affects you physically," Murray said. "When you're playing a brutal match like that, you know, stopping for seven, eight minutes, you do cool down. You can prepare for it mentally as much as you like, but it's the fact that it does affect you physically when you take a break that long, well, multiple times during the match".

Sharing his insight on Tsitsipas medical timeout Murray said, "I think when he took the medical timeout, it was just after I had won the third set. Also in the fourth set when I had Love-30, he chose to go -- I don't know if he changed his racket or what he was doing. But, yeah, it can't be a coincidence that it's happening at those moments. I don't believe [his foot] was causing him any issue at all. The match went on for another two and a bit hours after that or something. He was fine, moving great, I thought."

When Tsitsipas was told about Murray's displeasure over the episode he said: “If there’s something that he has to tell me, we should speak, the two of us, to kind of understand what went wrong. I don’t think I broke any rules.”

This is not the first time that a player has raised an objection over Stefanos Tsitsipas taking a toilet break. According to a report by ESPN the same incident had happened when Stefanos Tsitsipas took on Alexander Zverev at Cincinnati Open. After Tsitsipas took an eight-minute break following the first set in his semifinal against Alexander Zverevat the Cincinnati Open, Zverev told the chair umpire he believed Tsitsipas was cheating and receiving improper coaching via his cell phone.

(With AP inputs)