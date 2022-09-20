Andy Murray Opens Up On Teaming With Roger Federer & Nadal At Laver Cup: 'I'm Pumped'

Former world number one Andy Murray is all set to take part in the upcoming Laver Cup 2022 tournament, which will be the last competition of Roger Federer's extraordinary career. The Swiss maestro, who announced his retirement last week at the age of 41, will undoubtedly go down as one of the sport's all-time 'greatests', having won 20 Grand Slams, among several other titles.

With Federer set to compete in his final tournament, Murray explained how he felt about teaming up with him, Rafael Nadal and some others with whom he has had some fantastic battles over the years.

Murray comments on playing alongside Federer

While speaking in a conversation with Laver Cup's official website, Andy Murray said, "I’m pumped. I’ve watched the last few years (of the tournament) on the TV and it always looked brilliant, great atmosphere, unique really. These are guys that I competed against throughout my whole career, and it’s been extremely challenging, so I’m very much looking forward to being part of the same team as them. All of us are getting a bit older now. This might be one of the last opportunities we get to do this together. I’m proud to be a part of that."

Murray is a part of Team Europe, which also includes all the members of the Big Three: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. This trio was then referred to as the Big Four after Murray won his first Grand Slam title in 2012 at the US Open before finishing as the year-end world number one in 2016. The Scot has not only stayed at the top of the ATP rankings for 41 weeks but has also won three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic golds, among other titles.

Speaking of the challenge in the Laver Cup tournament, Murray added, "It’s just unique. I’ve never seen that before in my career. More than happy to receive some (advice) from them (Federer and Nadal)." As for the opposition, the Scot added, "All of the players in their team are top players, we’ll need to play well to win. Taylor’s had a brilliant season, he’s a big guy. Takes on every shot and doesn’t really hold back. Jack Sock is one of, if not the best doubles player in the world. They have a good blend in their team."