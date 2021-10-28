Andy Murray 'regrets' Being Part Of Same Generation As Federer, Nadal, Djokovic

British tennis star Andy Murray has admitted that he regrets being a part of the same generation as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. Murray recently lost 6-3, 6-4 to 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16 during the Vienna Open on October 27. Ahead of the Vienna Open, the former world no. 1 played in the European Open where he lost to Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman in the round of 16. Meanwhile, during the European Open in Antwerp, Murray was asked by the reporters if he regrets being born in the same era as the Big three of tennis, i.e. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

As reported by International Business Times, replying to the question during the media interaction, Murray said, “Do I regret being born at the same time as them? It’s a difficult question, obviously, on the one hand, I regret it because I tell myself that I could have won a lot more if they hadn’t been there or if I had been 5 or 6 years younger." He further explained his answer by saying that he would have more opportunities if born in any other generation.

Andy Murray won Wimbledon Championship 2013 by defeating Novak Djokovic

Speaking to the reporters, Murray added that despite the regrets, he had the opportunity of playing and challenging the best players in history in some of the biggest tournaments. He added, “I was able to face Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, Roger Federer at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and the US Open and always in the final, even at the Olympic Games, I obviously did not win all these meetings but I won a few.” He further said that he is lucky to have played against them which set his bar high, allowing him to improve.

Murray is a two times Wimbledon champion and he claimed his first Wimbledon title in 2013 by defeating Novak Djokovic who was the world no. 1 then. The 34-year-old won his first Grand Slam title by winning the US Open in 2012. In the US Open 2021, Murray lost to Greece tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas in a heated first-round clash.

(Image: AP)