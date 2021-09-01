Andy Murray Takes Stefanos Tsitsipas Toilet Break-row To Twitter After US Open Clash

British professional tennis player, Andy Murray lost the first round of the 2021 US Open to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. However, Murray was furious at Stefanos for taking an eight-minute toilet break before the fifth set of their first-round match. Tsitsipas took a bathroom break within the rules but the length of the break, which was around eight minutes long. Following this, Murray was furious while complaining to officials.

Andy Murray's tweet-

Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos to fly into space. Interesting. 🚽 🚀 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 31, 2021

In the tweet posted by Murray, he said that in the time Stefanos took for his bathroom break, Jeff Bezos would have made it to space. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Murray said, “It's not so much leaving the court. It's the amount of time. It's nonsense and he knows it. That's annoying for me because it sounds like sour grapes because you've lost a match. I would have said the same thing if I'd won, I promise. It's just disappointing because I feel it influenced the outcome of the match I'm not saying I necessarily win that match, for sure, but it had influence on what was happening after those breaks.”

During the toilet break taken by Stefanos, Murray while complaining to the match officials said, “The toilet is right there. What is he doing in there?" However, Tsitsipas didn’t break any rule and followed the correct guidelines, but it seemed like he was playing mind games with Murray and received the exact reaction he was looking for. However, this was not the first time that a player has raised complaints about Tsitsipas taking a long toilet break. As reported by ESPN, the same incident had happened during Stefanos Tsitsipas's clash against Alexander Zverev at Cincinnati Open.

"It has never once taken me that long to go to the toilet, ever!" #andymurraypic.twitter.com/JiJJoUaipL — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) August 31, 2021

When asked about Murray’s complaints in the post-match press conference, Tsitsipas replied, “ If there's something that he has to tell me, the two of us should speak to understand what went wrong. I don't think I broke any rules. I don't know how my opponent feels when I'm out there playing the match. It's not really my priority.” The current World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas will face French tennis player Adrian Mannarino in the second round of the 2021 US Open.

(Image Source: AP)