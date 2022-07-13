Andy Murray Vs Max Purcell Live Streaming: How To Watch ATP Newport In India, UK & USA?

After a brilliant win over Sam Querrey in the opening round of the ATP Newport event, former world number one Andy Murray is all set to take on Max Purcell in the second round of the tournament. With the Brit having suffered a second-round exit at Wimbledon two weeks ago, the three-time Grand Slam champion will hope to get back to his very best.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match featuring one of the top players of men's tennis, here is a look at how to watch the live telecast of the Hall of Fame Open match in India, the UK and the US, and the Andy Murray vs Max Purcell live streaming details.

Andy Murray vs Max Purcell watch online: Where to get live streaming details of match?

Fans wondering how to watch the Andy Murray vs Max Purcell live streaming in India can tune in to Discovery/Tennis TV, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of the ATP. The match will begin no earlier than 9:50 PM IST on Wednesday, July 13.

Hey Newport!🗣️ He. Is. Back. 🗣️@andy_murray returns to Newport for the first time since 2006 and advances to the second round after defeating Sam Querrey 6-2, 6-0 💪@TennisHalloFame | #infosyshalloffameopen pic.twitter.com/UnWZ4WhuX9 — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 12, 2022

ATP Newport: How to watch Andy Murray vs Max Purcell match live in US?

American tennis fans wanting to watch the official telecast of the Andy Murray vs Max Purcell match can tune in to the Tennis Channel. The match will commence no earlier than 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday, July 13.

Where to watch Andy Murray vs Max Purcell match live in UK and Europe?

UK tennis fans can watch the Andy Murray vs Max Purcell ATP Newport match live on Amazon Prime Video. The match will begin no earlier than 5:20 PM BST on Friday, July 17. Meanwhile, in France, fans can watch the Hall of Fame 2022 Open on Eurosport.

First singles win of 2022 for @MaxPurcell98 👏



🇦🇺 Purcell defeats Mannarino 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 to advance in Newport! @TennisHalloFame | #infosyshalloffameopen pic.twitter.com/5N1mIan5rT — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 12, 2022

How to watch Andy Murray vs Max Purcell match live in Australia?

Australian fans wanting to watch the Andy Murray vs Max Purcell ATP Newport match live can tune in to beIN Sports. The match is scheduled to begin no earlier than 2:20 AM AEST on Wednesday, July 13.