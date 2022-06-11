Andy Murray defeated top-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinal match at the Stuttgart Open on Friday. Now, Murray is set to face Nick Kyrgios in the semi-final of the Stuttgart Open on Saturday, June 11. Murray beat Tsitsipas beat 7-6,6-3, while Kyrgios beat Fucsovics 7-6 after the Hungarian retired hurt in the second set with Kyrgios leading 3-0. Here are the details regarding how to watch Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios online and other details regarding Stuttgart Open semi-final match.

Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios watch online: Where to get live streaming details of the match

The Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios semi-final match in India will be shown on the Discovery channel. The live streaming of the match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Stuttgart Open: How to watch Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios match in US

In United States, Tennis Channel will be officially showing the Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios Stuttgart Open semi-final match. The telecast of the match will begin at 9:00 a.m ET.

How to watch Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios match in UK

For tennis fans in United Kingdom, Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios Stuttgart Open semi-final match will be shown on Amazon Prime Video. The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm local time.

How to watch Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios match in Australia

Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios Stuttgart Open semi-final match will be shown on Tennis Channel and Tennis TV. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM pm local time.

Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios match preview

Comin got a head-to-head record between the two Andy Murray leads the battle 5-1 against Nick Kyrgios. Nick Kyrgios last defeated Andy Murray in the 2018 Queen's Club Championships.: The Australian won the match 2-6, 7-6(4), 7-5. Coming to Murray's form in the ongoing tournament, the Brit has shown class and stamped his authority on the grass-court event. Despite having to through multiple surgeries to treat his injuries, Murray continues to do well while playing at the highest level. Despite various doubts surrounding his fitness Murray has only gone strength to strength.

Nick Kyrgios missed the entire claycourt season however he has been performing at different levels on the grass court surface. He's registered 34 aces in his last three matches, more than anyone else in the tournament so far. Expect the Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios contest to be a high-octane clash with the match expected to be a classic contest.