Andy Murray Wants To Become Golf Caddy Or Football Coach Once He Retires From Tennis

Shortly after withdrawing from the Miami Open due to a groin strain, Andy Murray spoke about his future plans beyond the sport. Murray revealed that he would want to become a gold caddie or a football coach once he retires. The 33-year-old has fallen to world number 119 in the ATP rankings as a result of being sidelined due to injuries.

Andy Murray injury update

Andy Murray was due to start his 2021 season at the Australian Open, only for it to be placed in doubt after testing positive for COVID-19. On 22 January, Murray confirmed that he would miss the Australian Open due to not being able to find a 'workable quarantine.' However, two months later the Scottish international has faced another setback as he withdrew from the Miami Open due to a groin injury. Having trained hard, Murray was unsurprisingly frustrated and revealed his frustrations in an interview.

Murray said, "It’s hard work and now I am finding it harder to get motivated to do all the rehab and everything if I’m not going to be able to compete in the biggest events. That is why this one was like: ******* hell, just give me a break for this one event so that I can compete against these guys at a big tournament and see what I am still able to do." Even though Murray has been patient with his injury setbacks, it seems repeated injuries are forcing him to ponder over his retirement plans.

Andy Murray retirement

Speaking to the Gentleman's Journal, Andy Murray revealed his passion for learning different sports and also discussed his post-retirement plans. "I love sport. So something else that would interest me post-playing would be working in another sport. I got asked about this a little while ago and, because I really like golf, being a caddy on a golf tour would be exciting – to be up close and personal with top golfers and to learn about another sport like that. There’s probably also some crossover between tennis and golf on the mental side and things, and helping a golfer with that might be interesting. Or getting my coaching badges in football – that would be fun," he said.

Andy Murray career

With three Grand Slams and a career-high ranking of world number one, Andy Murray has undoubtedly had an illustrious career. Moreover, the British star is the only player in single's tennis to win two Olympic Gold Medals (2012, 2016). Murray is also the only player outside the 'Big Three' since 2006 to have held the world number one ranking.