Andy Murray Withdraws From French Open Before Qualifying Stage; Concentrates On Wimbledon

Legendary British Tennis player and former world number one Andy Murray has chosen to stay away from the Roland Garros, also known as French Open, and will focus on Wimbledon, which is all set to kick start July 3, 2023, this year. Murray’s name has been removed from the entry list of the participants.

Andy Murray recently lost to his old opponent Stan Wawrinka at a Challenger event in Bordeaux last week, and the 36-year-old has decided to remain focused on the Wimbledon to take place this year. Murray also won the Aix-en-Provence Challenger earlier this month, which was his first title at any level after 2019.

"It’s not so much about. I trust that my body will be okay after what I did at the beginning of the year. I played back-to-back five-hour matches and did well physically in those matches. There’s no reason why that should necessarily be any different here", Andy Murray said as per reports on his loss to Stan Wawrinka.

"It was just more to see where my game is at. It’s just what the right thing is to prioritise at this stage in my career. I trust my body now but I’m aware that my best chance of having a deep run is more likely to happen at Wimbledon", Andy Murray continued.

Andy Murray becomes the second tennis player to withdraw from the Ronald Garros after 'The King of Clay' Rafael Nadal. He has never been able to lift the Roland Garros title. His most succeeding affair at the clay court grand slam was in 2016 when he reached the finals. But then, Murray lost to his Serbian opponent, Novak Djokovic. The former number one has been able to lift the Wimbledon trophy twice, once in the year 2013 and then in 2016.